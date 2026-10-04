Phagwara ex-Mayor targets state govt over roads & civic amenities

Senior BJP leader and former Phagwara Mayor Arun Khosla has criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government over the alleged poor condition of roads and civic amenities in the city, claiming it has failed to deliver on its promises of development.

Khosla said several roads in Phagwara were in a dilapidated condition, causing inconvenience to commuters, residents and shopkeepers.

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He cited roads in the Mehli Gate main market, the Chowra Khuh Mandir area, the Shiv Mandir-Talab Arorian area, Baba Gaddia, the Khalwara Gate area, Kataihra Bazaar, Sri Hanumangarhi, the area near the sugar mill on GT Road, Singla Market and the Railway Road area among the stretches that, according to him, require urgent attention.

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Questioning the condition of the newly constructed Banga Road, Khosla said, although the project had been completed after a prolonged delay, soil and other material had allegedly not been properly laid along its edges.

He claimed this had led to rainwater accumulating along the roadside, causing inconvenience to shopkeepers and pedestrians. According to Khosla, some shopkeepers had been forced to spend money from their own pockets to raise the low-lying edges with soil and gravel.

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Khosla also alleged that problems relating to street lighting and drinking water remained unresolved. Referring to the recurring waterlogging in the Gaushala Bazaar area, he claimed repeated assurances of a permanent solution had not materialised.

Raising concerns over sanitation, the former Mayor alleged that large garbage dumps had become a persistent problem in several parts of the city. He said waste lying near residential areas, parks, schools and religious places was causing inconvenience to residents and called for such dumping sites to be cleared regularly.

Khosla also criticised what he described as claims of ward-level development, saying residents continued to face difficulties in accessing basic civic amenities, including roads, electricity, water supply, street lighting and sanitation.

He said civic issues in Phagwara were likely to remain a key subject of public debate ahead of the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections. He claimed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party would face questions from residents over the status of unresolved local issues.