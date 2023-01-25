Phagwara: Five booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a Mehetpur resident and damaging his vehicle. The investigating officer (IO), Atamjit Singh, said Kashmiri Lal, a resident of Salema village, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him and assaulted him and his colleague. They damaged his SUV and stole his mobile phone and documents. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 341, 427, 379, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. No arrest has been made in the case so far and raids are being carried out to nab the suspects. oc

Man nabbedfor extortion

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charges of extortion and criminal intimidation. The investigating officer (IO), Paramjit Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident Malarri village. The IO said that a case under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC was registered against the suspect.