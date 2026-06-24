Phagwara flag mast remains without Tricolour, residents seek swift action

The prolonged absence of the Tricolour from the 105-foot-high flag mast installed near Rest House on the National Highway in Phagwara has become a matter of growing concern among residents, social activists and regular commuters, who have urged the authorities to take immediate corrective action to restore the National Flag and ensure its regular maintenance.

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The towering flag mast, erected in 2015 as a symbol of patriotism and national pride, has been lying without the National Flag for extended periods, leaving many citizens disappointed. The issue has once again drawn attention ahead of national celebrations, when governments across the country encourage citizens and institutions to display the Tricolour with pride and dignity.

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The project was undertaken by the then Municipal Council, Phagwara, at an estimated cost of Rs 13 lakh. The high-mast installation was inaugurated on August 5, 2015, by the then Punjab Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi, in the presence of Union Minister of State Som Parkash. For several years after its installation, a large National Tricolour flew atop the mast and became one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

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However, according to local residents, the flag has remained absent for long durations over the past few years, except on special occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day. Even on these national occasions, official celebrations are generally conducted at Government Senior Secondary School, Phagwara, rather than at the high-mast site.

Many pointed out that thousands of commuters passing through the city every day notice the empty mast, which they believe sends an undesirable message regarding the upkeep of a symbol that represents the country’s unity, sovereignty and sacrifices made by freedom fighters and members of the armed forces.

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According to local sources, one of the major challenges has been the repeated damage caused to the large-sized flags by strong winds, heavy rains and other adverse weather conditions. It is learnt that more than five dozen flags have reportedly been damaged or blown away since the installation became operational. While replacement flags were installed on several occasions, the problem persisted, resulting in prolonged periods during which the mast remained vacant.

Former Mayor Arun Khosla expressed concern over the issue and said that if large National Flags can be successfully maintained at institutions such as Lovely Professional University and other establishments, similar arrangements can also be made in Phagwara. He suggested that the Municipal Corporation should explore the possibility of installing a more durable, weather-resistant flag made from superior-quality material so that it can withstand adverse climatic conditions and remain hoisted throughout the year.

Social activists and prominent citizens have also emphasised that the National Flag is far more than a decorative installation. They have urged the civic authorities to formulate a permanent maintenance mechanism that would ensure regular inspections, timely replacement of damaged flags and uninterrupted display of the Tricolour.

Responding to concerns raised by citizens, Additional Deputy Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer said that he would look into the matter. He assured that appropriate arrangements would be made to install a durable National Flag made from quality fabric capable of withstanding weather-related challenges. As public concern continues to grow, residents hope that the authorities will take prompt action to ensure that the Tricolour once again flies proudly over the city, reflecting the respect and dignity the National Flag commands in the hearts of millions of Indians.