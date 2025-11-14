Phagwara Football Academy inspires youth to choose sports over drugs

Amid the growing menace of drug abuse threatening the future of Punjab’s youth, the Phagwara Football Academy has emerged as a beacon of hope, nurturing young talent and guiding them toward a disciplined, healthy and purpose-driven life through sports.

Advertisement

The academy was founded by Bakshish Singh Bagla, a sportsman and visionary born on June 8, 1954, in village Makhsuspur near Mahilpur. A graduate of Khalsa College, Mahilpur, and a post-graduate from Government College, Hoshiarpur, Bagla’s lifelong connection with athletics and football inspired him to create a platform that builds character and resilience through the spirit of the game.

Advertisement

The Phagwara Football Academy began its journey on May 4, 1997, when football practice sessions officially started at Akal Stadium, Phagwara. The academy celebrated its first major milestone just months later, on August 15, 1997, by hosting a grand exhibition match featuring legendary international footballers and Arjuna Awardees, including Inder Singh, Jarnail Singh, Gurdev Singh, Gurbachan Singh Parmar, Parminder Singh, Kashmira Singh, and Kuljit Singh.

Advertisement

Since its inception, the academy has provided structured training for children aged 9 to 18 years, under the supervision of experienced coaches, including international footballer Kashmira Singh. Over the years, more than 100 students have trained at the academy, with many representing their schools, colleges, and districts in various tournaments.

Between 1997 and 2025, the academy has organized 23 state-level football tournaments, establishing itself as one of the most consistent grassroots sports institutions in the region. Each tournament carries a strong tradition of rewarding excellence — with Rs 1,00,000 for the winning team and Rs 50,000 for the runner-up — reflecting the academy’s unwavering commitment to recognising and encouraging talent.

Advertisement

The upcoming tournament, scheduled for November 20 at Akal Stadium, Phagwara, will be held in memory of Late Charanjit Singh Bassi, a respected figure whose family continues to support the academy’s mission. The Bassi family, along with numerous Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), has played a crucial role in sustaining the academy’s growth and community outreach.

Beyond sporting achievements, the Phagwara Football Academy has become a social movement — channeling the energy of Punjab’s youth away from addiction and toward constructive pursuits. The initiative aligns with the state’s broader mission to combat the drug crisis through positive engagement.

Under Bagla’s leadership, the academy emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and self-respect — values that extend far beyond the football field. Having retired as a Senior Manager from Punjab National Bank (PNB) in 2014, Bagla continues to dedicate his time to promoting sports and mentoring youth. During his banking career, he himself represented PNB in football, kabaddi, discus throw and javelin throw at the national level, reflecting his multifaceted sporting spirit.

As the academy nears three decades of service, it stands not just as a training centre but as a symbol of transformation and hope. Through perseverance, mentorship, and community support, the Phagwara Football Academy continues to shape the future of Punjab’s youth, proving that with the right guidance, the power of sports can overcome even the most pressing social challenges.

wuw