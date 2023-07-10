Phagwara: Four booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating Officer (IO) Balkar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Amarjit Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Tara Singh and Channa, residents of Rame village. Jeeto, wife of Ram Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects assaulted and injured her on July 2. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC
Married woman ends her life
Phagwara: A married woman committed suicide here on Friday. Investigating Officer (IO) Som Nath said the deceased had been identified as Manjot Kaur (30), a resident of Kotla Jangan village. Manjit Kaur, a resident of Kang Sahibu village, informed the police that her relative was suffering from depression and strangulated herself. The IO said the police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. They handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination. OC
Two arrested under NDPS Act
Phagwara: The Phillaur police arrested two drug traders and seized 105 grams of heroin, a car, a bike and a digital weighing scale from their possession on Saturday night. DSP Jagdish Raj said the suspects had been identified as Sat Pal and Nirmaljit, both residents of Silkiana village. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
