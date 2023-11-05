Phagwara gets Rs 20 crore for development works

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 4

The state government has issued a grant of Rs 20 crore for beautification and development works in Phagwara.

Former minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) constituency in-charge Joginder Singh Mann, while talking to mediapersons here today, said that the work of bioremediation plant will begin at a cost of Rs 2.82 crore as people are facing problems due to the garbage dump at Bhogpur village located on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road.

Apart from this, Rs 87.72 lakh will be spent on the development of Baba Gadhia Stadium, Rs 6 lakh on Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk Subhash Nagar, Rs 9 lakh on Ambedkar Chowk Hadiabad and Rs 9 lakh on Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk Palahi Gate. Besides, a rose garden will be built at a cost of Rs 48.15 lakh and a sports complex at a cost of Rs 73 lakh in the city.

Similarly, Rs 97.13 lakh will be spent on open gyms in parks, while street lights worth Rs 78 lakh will be installed to illuminate every street and road in the city. Rs 19.91 lakh are also being spent on the installation of benches. Mann said since the formation of the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, Rs 7.23 had been spent on the development of the city. Daljit Singh Raju, Harnoor Singh Harji Mann, Harmesh Pathak, Naresh Sharma, Ranjit Pal Pabla, Avtar Singh, Balveer Thakur, Raja Kaulsar, Paramjit Dharamkot, Rajinder Dhanda, Jitinder Dhanda, Ashu, Manpreet, Jinder were also present on the occasion.

