Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 19

The Punjab Government is all set to start the first-of-its kind Centre of Excellence at Phagwara with the aim of promoting self-employment to youth and providing trained workforce to the industries. The centre will be inaugurated by Aman Arora, Minister for Department of Employment, Skill Development and Training, Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal said the project will prove to be a milestone for the unemployed youth and industries of the entire Doaba region as besides providing skills to youth, it will also cater to human resource requirements of the local industrial units.

The Director General of Punjab Skill Development Mission Deepti Uppal has recently reviewed the preparations regarding the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence.

Sarangal said the initial period of the centre has been fixed for two years from 2023-2025. During that period, about 2,000 candidates would undergo a four-month skill training course of Automotive Machine Operator and Electrical and Electronics Assembly Fitter. The aspirants for these courses will be registered in batches and will be trained by experts from the field.