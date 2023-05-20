Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, May 19
The Punjab Government is all set to start the first-of-its kind Centre of Excellence at Phagwara with the aim of promoting self-employment to youth and providing trained workforce to the industries. The centre will be inaugurated by Aman Arora, Minister for Department of Employment, Skill Development and Training, Punjab.
Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal said the project will prove to be a milestone for the unemployed youth and industries of the entire Doaba region as besides providing skills to youth, it will also cater to human resource requirements of the local industrial units.
The Director General of Punjab Skill Development Mission Deepti Uppal has recently reviewed the preparations regarding the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence.
Sarangal said the initial period of the centre has been fixed for two years from 2023-2025. During that period, about 2,000 candidates would undergo a four-month skill training course of Automotive Machine Operator and Electrical and Electronics Assembly Fitter. The aspirants for these courses will be registered in batches and will be trained by experts from the field.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in