Phagwara gets mother & child care hospital

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 1

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reiterated the firm commitment of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure the wellbeing of everyone by according top priority to quality healthcare services.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the mother and child care hospital here at the local sub-divisional hospital, Phagwara, envisioned that the newly constructed facility would act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to pregnant women and newborns. He said the move was aimed at ensuring people got quality health services in these hospitals. Mann said more such hospitals would be constructed across the state in the coming days.

The Chief Minister further said concerted efforts were being made to equip the government hospitals with the ultramodern, state-of-the-art facilities. Likewise, he said, a massive recruitment drive had been embarked upon to fill all vacant posts in the Health Department. Mann said the sole purpose of the initiatives was to ensure that people got the best healthcare facilities in the state itself.

The Chief Minister asked the medical and para-medical staff present on the occasion to discharge their duty with utmost dedication and sincerity. He stressed the state government would leave no stone unturned to spruce up government healthcare infrastructure across the state for providing state-of-the-art treatment and diagnostic services to people.

The Chief Minister also inspected the operation theatre, immunisation ward, OPD and other sections in the hospital. He also visited various wards and interacted with the patients to take their feedback about the state of affairs in the hospital. Mann also had detailed interaction with doctors and paramedical staff about the facilities at the hospital.