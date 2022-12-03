Phagwara gets new SMO

PHAGWARA, DECEMBER 2
Dr Lehmber Ram joined as the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) here today. He took over the charge after former SMO Dr Kamal Kishore superannuated on November 30. Dr Ram said the CT scan facility would now be available, round the clock in the civil hospital. He added that he would soon submit a list highlighting staff shortage to higher authorities.
