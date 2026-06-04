Bringing laurels to Punjab and making Phagwara proud on the national sporting stage, two players from the Ring Beast Boxing Club, Phagwara, delivered an impressive performance at the Junior National Kickboxing Championship held in Odisha from May 30 to June 3, securing two bronze medals for the state.

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Representing Punjab in the prestigious national event, Anamika Kumari and Bharti showcased exceptional determination, skill and sportsmanship against some of the country’s finest young kickboxers.

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Anamika Kumari clinched a bronze medal in the 52-kg Low Kick category, while Bharti earned a bronze medal in the 48-kg Full Fight category, adding two valuable medals to Punjab’s tally.

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Coach Prince Kaul said both players displayed a remarkable dedication and fighting spirit throughout the championship. He noted that their success was the result of rigorous training, discipline and unwavering commitment towards the sport. According to him, the accomplishment reflects the growing potential of young athletes from Phagwara and serves as an inspiration for other aspiring sportspersons in the region.

Congratulating the medal winners, Prince Kaul said Anamika and Bharti have proved that hard work, perseverance and self-belief can help athletes achieve success even at the national level. He added that the objective of the Ring Beast Boxing Club is not only to win medals, but also to encourage youth participation in sports and contribute to their overall development.

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Expressing confidence in their future, he said both players possess the talent and determination to excel at international competitions and bring further glory to Punjab and the country.

The achievement was applauded by former Union Minister Som Parkash and his wife Anita Som Parkash, Principal Ranjit Kumar Gogna of Government School of Eminence, Phagwara, SD Putri Pathshala Principal Rita Thapar, Manish Kumar (Greenland), Yashvir Koka and Kuldeep Singh Rawalpindi, among others.

The success of the two young kickboxers has not only brought pride to the club but also highlighted the sporting talent emerging from Phagwara, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a nurturing ground for promising athletes.