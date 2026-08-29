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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara goods shed to get food van facility for workers, traders

Phagwara goods shed to get food van facility for workers, traders

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:20 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The food van launched at a railway station. Photo for representation only
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In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Indian Railways, the Firozpur Division is set to introduce a food van facility at the goods shed of Phagwara railway station, aimed at providing convenient and reasonably priced food and refreshments to workers, traders and road transporters operating at the facility.

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According to a press release issued by the Firozpur Divisional Office on Thursday, the contract for operating the food van at the Phagwara goods shed has been successfully allotted for a period of five years through the e-auction process. The facility will enable people working at the goods shed to access meals and refreshments at their workplace, reducing the need to travel outside the premises for food.

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Railway officials said the initiative is also expected to contribute to smoother loading and unloading operations. By saving the time otherwise spent going outside for meals, workers and other stakeholders will be able to return to their duties more quickly, helping complete operations within the stipulated free time. This, in turn, is expected to help reduce avoidable detention of rakes and improve rake turnaround.

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The Firozpur Division stated that the initiative is part of its efforts to provide better facilities to stakeholders associated with railway goods-handling operations while also strengthening the railway’s non-fare revenue. The e-auction mechanism, it said, has promoted transparency in the allocation process and contributed to sustained growth in non-fare revenue.

The introduction of the food van at Phagwara goods shed marks a practical step towards improving workplace amenities for those involved in goods-handling operations, while also supporting greater operational efficiency at the facility.

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