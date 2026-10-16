Phagwara govt schools, hospitals remain open

The bandh call evoked a mixed response in Phagwara on Thursday, with most shops and commercial establishments remaining closed, while road traffic continued to ply normally. No road or railway blockade had been reported in the city. However, public transport services were estimated to have been affected, while most private schools remained closed.

Government schools continued to function normally. Hospitals, medical facilities and emergency services also remained operational.

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Meanwhile, protests were reported at three locations in the city as various political and social organisations staged demonstrations in connection with the bandh.

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Congress workers, led by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, assembled at Dr BR Ambedkar Park in Hargobind Nagar and began a sit-in protest against the incident.

At Paper Chowk, members of the Yuva Vikas Morcha gathered and announced a programme to burn an effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann.