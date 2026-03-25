Phagwara grapples with mounting garbage crisis, health risks loom

The persistent problem of uncollected garbage and inadequate civic amenities has once again surfaced in Phagwara, exposing significant gaps in municipal management and raising serious concerns about public health and sanitation.

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Despite repeated complaints from residents, several parts of the city continue to struggle with overflowing garbage dumps, foul smell and lack of basic facilities at key government offices.

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Particularly alarming is the situation around the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office, Tehsildar office and the Suvidha Centre, where heaps of garbage have accumulated, causing inconvenience to visitors and staff. Residents have expressed frustration over the authorities’ inaction, stating that even after multiple representations, the issue remains unresolved. The absence of essential amenities such as clean and accessible toilets—especially for women and elderly citizens—and the lack of drinking water facilities at these public offices have further compounded the difficulties faced by the public.

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Newly appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat acknowledged the concerns and assured that appropriate measures would be taken at the earliest to address the grievances. She emphasised the need for collective responsibility and urged residents to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation by segregating waste at source and avoiding dumping in vacant or deserted plots. She also indicated that an awareness campaign would soon be launched to educate citizens about proper waste management practices.

The crisis is not confined to administrative complexes alone. In densely populated areas such as old Post Office road, garbage heaps near a government primary school, a religious shrine and a marriage palace have become a daily eyesore. Residents and pedestrians are reportedly forced to cover their faces to cope with the unbearable stench, which many fear could lead to the spread of diseases. Garbage dumps in busy markets and residential colonies have similarly remained unattended, allegedly due to irregular lifting by Municipal Corporation vehicles. The accumulation of waste has made it increasingly difficult for people to navigate through these areas, while also posing environmental and health risks.

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Former mayor and senior BJP leader Arun Khosla strongly criticised the prevailing conditions, questioning the accountability of civic authorities. He pointed out that in low-lying areas, even a brief spell of rain results in waterlogging within minutes and the presence of garbage exacerbates the situation as waste spreads across roads. He warned that the foul air, combined with the breeding of flies and mosquitoes, creates conditions conducive to the outbreak of serious diseases. Attempts to seek comments from officials of the Municipal Corporation reportedly yielded no response, further highlighting concerns over administrative responsiveness.

The worsening sanitation scenario in Phagwara reflects a broader challenge of urban waste management and underscores the urgent need for efficient garbage collection systems, improved civic infrastructure and sustained public awareness.