Phagwara-Hoshiarpur four-lane project launched in Phagwara

The long-awaited four-laning of the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road has officially begun, marking a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure. The project, inaugurated by former Union Minister Som Parkash, is being seen as a key development initiative aimed at boosting the flow of traffic and economic activity in the area.

The 48.622 km long highway project includes the construction of two significant bypasses. The Phagwara bypass will span 6.8 kilometers, starting from Ludhiana Road near Jamalpur and connecting to Mehli Chandigarh, while the Hoshiarpur bypass will extend 9.5 kilometers from village Murli Brahman to the Una Road. These bypasses are designed to reduce congestion and streamline travel between major urban points.

The project has been awarded to Path India Ltd and is scheduled to be completed within two years. It is being constructed to support a high-speed corridor, allowing vehicles to travel at up to 100 kilometers per hour. Additionally, 73.044 kilometers of service lanes will be built alongside the main carriageway to accommodate local traffic.

Key infrastructure elements of the project include one major bridge, 11 minor bridges, 20 underpasses for different types of vehicles, a railway over-bridge, 41 major junctions, 28 bus lay-bys and two dedicated truck lay-bys. These features are aimed at ensuring smooth transit, safety and convenience for commuters and commercial transport alike.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,058 crore, with an additional Rs 500 crore earmarked for land acquisition and related expenses.

The launch event was attended by senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), including Director Pramod Meena, besides local dignitaries and political leaders. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Phagwara and Hoshiarpur, reduce travel time and promote regional development.

