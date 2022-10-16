Phagwara hospital honoured under cleanliness survey

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 15

Dr Nayan Jasal, MC Commissioner, Phagwara, today honoured Rajan Eye Care Hospital under the cleanliness survey campaign in the city.

Jasal said the government was working to make the state environment friendly. She said the government had taken it as a mission to create a clean and healthy environment in the cities.

She said making Phagwara clean, green and pollution free was Municipal Corporations’ main priority.