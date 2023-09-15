Phagwara Improvement Trust chairman awaits govt notification

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had made announcement on January 12 for the appointment of chairpersons of 17 Improvement Trusts.

A notification for the appointment of 11 chairpersons was issued on April 3. After one month, the appointment of five others chairpersons was notified. Surprisingly, even after nine months, no notification has been issued by the state government in this regard till now.

As per announcement and written orders of the Chief Minister, Kashmir Singh Malhi a senior advocate, was appointed chairman of Phagwara Improvement Trust. He is still waiting for the government notification in this connection.

Despite claims of unity in the AAP all is not good in Phagwara unit of the party. Former minister Joginder Singh Maan is heading one faction of the AAP here while the other group is headed by Santosh Kumar Gogi, the AAP candidate who lost in the last Assembly elections.

Maan was the AAP candidate in 2022 Assembly elections and he lost to Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal.

