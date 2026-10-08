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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara JCT employees to get EPF dues within fortnight: MP

Phagwara JCT employees to get EPF dues within fortnight: MP

Rs 124 cr deposited with EPFO; 24,000 to benefit

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Phagwara, Updated At : 05:36 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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In a major relief to thousands of JCT employees and their families, who have been awaiting settlement of their retirement savings for several years, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Thursday said the long-pending Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) dues of JCT Mill employees would be released within a fortnight.

Addressing a meeting with JCT employees in Phagwara, Dr Chabbewal said the government was committed to resolving the long-pending issues of JCT workers and assured them that he was monitoring the matter to ensure settlement of their dues at the earliest. He said the district administration had already constituted a committee comprising officials from the EPFO, the Resolution Professional and other stakeholders.

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The committee had been working continuously to complete the exercise. It had reconciled the service records and provident fund accounts of the workers besides verifying employment records, matching PF contributions and resolving discrepancies accumulated over several years, he added.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer said the JCT Trust had deposited around Rs 124 crore with the EPFO towards the provident fund dues of employees. Of this amount, around Rs 81 crore pertains to the Phagwara unit and is expected to benefit approximately 24,000 employees.

He said the employee-wise exercise, including verification of the amount payable to each individual employee, had been completed. The EPFO would shortly upload the details on its portal, following which the eligible dues would start getting credited to the PF accounts.

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