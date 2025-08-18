DT
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara journalist honoured for aiding police in robbery case

Phagwara journalist honoured for aiding police in robbery case

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:28 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
ADC-Phagwara Dr Akshita Gupta along with SP Gurmit Chahal honours scribe Amar Pasi in Phagwara.
Local journalist Amar Pasi was honoured during the 79th Independence Day state-level celebrations held at Dr BR Ambedkar Auditorium in Phagwara for his pivotal role in helping the police track down and apprehend a gang of women involved in a series of robberies across the city and surrounding areas.

The honour was conferred by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta and Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Kaur, who acknowledged Pasi’s timely alerts and close cooperation with law enforcement.

According to Pasi, the gang of women had been operating in the region for a long time, usually travelling in a white car and targeting unsuspecting victims before fleeing the scene. On July 12, acting on a tip-off from one of his sources, Pasi spotted the women at the Phagwara bus stand and immediately informed SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti.

A police team rushed to a spot near a local gym where the car was parked, but the driver sped away, narrowly missing Station House Officer Usha Rani.

Although the suspects initially escaped, Pasi continued to track their movements independently.

His persistence paid off when he later saw the same group outside Lovely Professional University on the main highway. Once again, he alerted SP Bhatti and took immediate action to prevent their escape—first stopping them from boarding an auto-rickshaw and later a private bus by warning the drivers. This allowed the police, led by SHO Usha Rani, to reach the spot and successfully apprehend the women.

Speaking after the felicitation, Pasi said he considered it his duty to assist the police in safeguarding the community. Police officials, in turn, credited his alertness and courage as instrumental in putting an end to the gang’s criminal activities.

