Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, February 4

Amid increasing thefts and burglaries in Phagwara, a house where a local judge is residing on rent in New Model Town here became the latest target of miscreants on January 30. Interestingly, the police registered case on February 3.

As per an FIR registered under Sections 380 and 457 of IPC on Friday, three LCDs, three cooking gas cylinders, silver jewellery worth Rs 50,000, two room heaters, sanitary goods of bathrooms and kitchen, a DVR, printer, two wrist watches, mobile phone, clothes and two inverters were found stolen from the house on January 30 as Judge Renuka Kalra was on leave since December 22.

Chadha, the owner of the house, told the police that Rash Pal Singh, gunman of Judge Renuka, went to check as a matter of routine and found the house burgled. Both of them then entered the premises and found it ransacked and the valuables stolen. Despite the theft being noticed by the judge’s gunman, the registration of FIR took a couple of days.