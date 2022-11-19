Phagwara liquor smuggler held

Phagwara, November 18
The police recently seized a box of illicit liquor from the possession of a man.
The arrested accused has been identified as Arvinder Singh, who is a resident of Khalwara village. He was nabbed at a check-point near Bhularai village, the police said. A case under the Excise Act has been registered.
