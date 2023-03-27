Phagwara: Lohian Khas man held for theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a local resident on the charge of stealing cash from a shop. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said that the accused has been identified as Varindar Singh, a resident of Ward No.1, Chacha Colony, Lohian Khas. Pardeep Kumar a resident of Ward No. 12, Lohian Khas, has complained to the police that the accused had barged into his grocery shop on March 21 and stolen Rs 25,000 in cash and some foreign currency notes. He was identified from CCTV footage. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and two smartphones, an amount of Rs 12,340, some foreign currency notes and a chisel have been recovered from his possession. oc

Coop society secy booked for fraud

Hoshiarpur: A case was registered against the secretary of a cooperative society by the Mahilpur police station for embezzlement of lakhs of rupees in the cooperative society. According to the information, the Assistant Registrar, Cooperative Societies, told the police that Makhan Singh, a resident of Lahiran, had allegedly embezzled Rs 66.46 lakh of the cooperative society. After registering the case, the police have started further action. oc

One booked for kidnapping minor

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. IO Kulwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Lovpreet, a resident of Hamiri Kherra village. Gajann, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village, had complained to the police that Lovpreet had kidnapped her minor daughter by luring her on the pretext of marriage. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC.