Phagwara: Man arrested for rash driving

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charges of rash driving, endangering life, and mischief. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Dharam Pal Singh, a resident of Sangrur district. Santokh Singh, a resident of Burj Mohamad village in Feroze Pur, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his car at a fast speed and in a negligent manner, hit his motorcycle near Kara Ram Singh village on September 14. His son Partik Singh suffered injuries. OC

Missing minor boy traced

Phagwara: A missing child was traced within six hour and handed over to his parents. Station House Office (SHO) Yadwinder Singh said Audh Ram, a native of Bihar and presently residing at Nihaluwal village, informed the police that his son Shiva (12) went missing from outside his house on Monday. The SHO said the police acted swiftly and traced Shiva within six hour and handed him over to his parents. OC

14 booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked 14 persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Amarik Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sunil, alias Kalu Katta, Boby Bhati, Vishal Bhati, Karan Bhati, Rohit, Viki, Panda, Ram, Rajbir, Shama, Gagan, all residents of Singh Pur Dona village, Anmol, a resident of Mallian village, Rahul, a resident of Kang Sahibu, and Lovpreet of Talwandi Bhari village. Jagpreet Singh of Saham village complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on November 2 and assaulted him. A case under Sections 323, 324, 452, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Villager held for smuggling liquor

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Sukhwinder Kumar, a resident of Bhandal Himmat village. Investigating officer Vijay Kumar said 12 bottles of liquor were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. He was later released on bail. OC

Vehicle thief in police net

Phagwara: The city police arrested a vehicle thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle and an Activa scooter from his possession. The suspect, identified as Dalbir Singh, alias Mani, a resident of Mandwal village in Patiala district, was nabbed near Dana Mandi, Phagwara. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused. OC

Woman drug peddler held

Phagwara: The police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 5 grams of heroin and 75 intoxicant tablets from her possession on Monday night. The suspect has been identified as Shikha Sharma, a resident of Palampur in Himachal Pardesh. She was nabbed near PG Law Gate, Miherru. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

