Phagwara man assaulted

Phagwara, February 23
Around half a dozen unidentified assailants attacked and seriously wounded a local resident near old Sabzi Mandi on the Phagwara-Banga road on Wednesday night.
The injured, identified as Harpreet Singh, was admitted to the local Civil Hospital in a serious condition.
Old enmity was said to be the cause of attack, the police said. A case has been registered in this regard under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
