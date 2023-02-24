Phagwara man assaulted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 23

Around half a dozen unidentified assailants attacked and seriously wounded a local resident near old Sabzi Mandi on the Phagwara-Banga road on Wednesday night.

The injured, identified as Harpreet Singh, was admitted to the local Civil Hospital in a serious condition.

Old enmity was said to be the cause of attack, the police said. A case has been registered in this regard under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.