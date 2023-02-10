Phagwara man goes missing

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a 35-year-old man. Investigating officer Surjit Singh said the victim has been identified as Balwindar Singh (35), a resident of Sandha Wal village, who had left her house on February 6, but never came back home. OC

One held for selling liquor

Phagwara: Mehatpur police have arrested a local resident on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Balwindar Singh said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Balvir Singh, a Mehatpur resident. A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act. OC

Drugs, liquor seized, 2 held

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested two smugglers and seized huge quantities of narcotics from them at separate places. The Chabbewal police arrested Kamaljit Kaur, a resident of Sarhalan Kalan along with intoxicants. The Garhdiwala police have recovered 17,250 ml of liquor by arresting Ajay Kumar Johlan.