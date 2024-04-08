Phagwara: Man held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Jagdev Singh of Dharme Dian Chhana village. Investigating officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh said 4,108 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against the suspect. The police also impounded his car in which he was travelling with the contraband. OC

3 of snatchers’ gang arrested

Phagwara: The Mahat Pur police claimed to busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three of its members. Investigation officer Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Garri, a resident of Jago Sanga village, Sukhraj Singh and Vivek Singh, residents of Kandola Kalan village. Babanjit Singh, a resident of Shamsha Bad village, told the police that the suspects snatched his mobile phone and threatened him with dire consequences. A case has been registered against the suspects. The police recovered the snatched mobile phone and a car from their possession.

#Phagwara