Phagwara: Married man dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A married villager reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house at village Kot-Badal Khan near Nurmahal on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Avtar Chand. Mental stress due to extra-marital relations of his wife with a village youth was said to be the cause of suicide. The police have registered a case against two village youths on the charge of abetment to suicide. The police have handed over the body to his family members after an autopsy conducted at Nurmahal Civil Hospital. OC

Peddler nabbed with 17-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Phillaur police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 17 grams of heroin from his possession last night. SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the arrested accused was identified as Chiranji Lal alias Raju, a resident of Santokhpura, Phillaur. The accused was nabbed at a check-point. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered. OC

30 bottles of hooch seized

Nurmahal: The police have booked a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Daljit Singh said 30 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Mangat Ram, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village, who managed to flee. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

51 donate blood at phagwara camp

Phagwara: Fifty-one youths donated blood at a camp organised by blood bank president Malkiat Singh Ragbotra on Friday. The camp was organised on Ambedkar Jayanti. Blood bank transfusion officer Dr Bansal, Dr MP Singh and social activist Hardip Bhatia inspired the youths to donate blood to save precious human lives.