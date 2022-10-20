Phagwara MC Commissioner felicitates sanitary workers

Phagwara, October 19
Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Phagwara Nayan Jassal today felicitated safai sewaks (sanitary workers) for doing their part in making the city clean.
Handing over appreciation letters to the workers, the Commissioner lauded their service. She said, “This kind of commitment towards society is expected from every employee of the Municipal Corporation.”
She expressed hope that these workers would act as a source of inspiration for their peers.
She further said the civic body would felicitate such sanitary workers every month. She also revealed, “Keeping in mind the fast-approaching festive season, the Municipal Corporation has released pending arrears to the tune of Rs 91.6 lakh to the employees. This also includes payments of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme which had been pending since 2006. She said that payments to the tune of Rs 20.50 lakh have been cleared in this regard. Hundreds of Municipal Corporation employees benefited from this step.”
