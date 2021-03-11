Phagwara MC Commissioner in action mode

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Keeping in view her commitment to providing clean and transparent administration, Dr Nayan Jassal, Commissioner, MC, Phagwara, has taken another significant step by installing a hoarding before the multi-storey parking of the MC, which is displaying the parking rate list as per hour along with the name and mobile number of the MC employee on duty at that time. It may be mentioned here that earlier several complaints of people were received by the MC Commissioner for excess charging and indifferent behaviour of MC staff. The Commissioner has appealed to the people that in case of any complaint people can contact MC Superintendent Amit Kalia and clerk Surinder Pal and their contact numbers have also been displayed at the hoarding. OC

Three villagers held for assault

Nakodar: Nakodar Sadar police have arrested three villagers on the charges of assault and criminal conspiracy. The investigating officer (IO), Sukhdev Singh, said the accused have been identified as Dilprit Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Amanprit Singh, residents of Sarihn village. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 120-B, and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused. OC

Man nabbed for attacking woman

Lohian: Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of assaulting a woman. The investigating officer, Sarabjit Singh, said the accused has been identified as Dilbag Singh, a resident of Chachowal village. The investigating officer said the accused and his accomplices had assaulted Jarina, wife of Sukhdip Singh, a resident of the same village. He said a case under Sections 323, 324, 148, 149 and 509 of the IPC was registered against the accused and three women and two men were arrested earlier. OC

Woman robbed of cash, 1 booked

Shahkot: Shahkot police on Tuesday booked an unidentified person on the charge of snatching cash and a mobile from a woman. Simmi, wife of Daljit Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Bawian, Shahkot, complained to the police that she was returning home on May 12 when an unidentified motorcycle-borne person pushed her and snatched her purse containing Rs 20,000, a smartphone, and documents near a private clinic. The investigating officer said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified person. OC

JCB, e-rickshaws for Phagwara

Phagwara: Union Minister of State Som Parkash on Tuesday visited the Phagwara MC office and held a meeting with the MC Commissioner to discuss the problems and grievances of people. Later, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan scheme, the minister provided five e-rickshaws and two JCBs to MC Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal. Former Mayor Arun Khosla, Rajeev Pahwa, Chandresh Kaul, Rohit Pathak, Nitin Chadha and Bira Ram Baljot were among prominent persons present on the occasion.