Phagwara MC Commissioner Jassal distributes gumboots among firemen in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 27

Phagwara MC Commissioner Nayan Jassal today stated that the city fire-fighters would be provided with modern equipment so that they will be able to tackle an emergency situations.

The Commissioner, who distributed gum boots among the fire fighting staff here today, stressed that the MC has enough funds to meet any requirement of the staff.

She emphasised that no stone would be left unturned to help this cause.

She noted that the corporation has as many as four fire tenders, including two multi-purpose tenders and two water tenders to cope with an emergency situation.

“In case of an emergency, one can call up 100 or 01824-261944,” she added.