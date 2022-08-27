Phagwara MC Commissioner visits waste sites

Phagwara, August 26
Phagwara MC Commissioner Dr Nayan Jasal on Thursday visited waste sites in the city and instructed the health and sanitation wing to ensure the collection of garbage on a daily basis.
She visited the sites on Godown Road and others and asked the engineering branch to complete a survey for construction of boundary walls at the sites at the earliest.
