Phagwara MC drive against encroachments draws traders’ ire

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 10

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, today removed dozens of illegal encroachments in the town. However, some shopkeepers protested the way drive was conducted. They alleged the anti-encroachment team adopted a pick-and-choose policy and impounded their goods showing least concerned about their objections.

Later, in a meeting of the shopkeepers, ex-councillor Anurag Mankhand warned MC officials that high-handedness would not be tolerated at any cost. Despite repeated attempts, none of the MC officials could be contacted.