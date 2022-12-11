Phagwara MC drive against encroachments draws traders’ ire

Phagwara, December 10
A team of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, today removed dozens of illegal encroachments in the town. However, some shopkeepers protested the way drive was conducted. They alleged the anti-encroachment team adopted a pick-and-choose policy and impounded their goods showing least concerned about their objections.
Later, in a meeting of the shopkeepers, ex-councillor Anurag Mankhand warned MC officials that high-handedness would not be tolerated at any cost. Despite repeated attempts, none of the MC officials could be contacted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately
India, the current president of the 15-nation UN Security Co...
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...