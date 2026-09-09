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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara MC holds nukkad natak to promote cleanliness

Phagwara MC holds nukkad natak to promote cleanliness

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:11 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Under the ‘Mission Clean Punjab’, a nukkad natak was organised to sensitise locals about the importance of cleanliness on Tuesday.
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Under the ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara organised a nukkad natak at Chaupati, Guru Hargobind Nagar, on Tuesday evening to sensitise residents about the importance of cleanliness and responsible waste management.

The nukkad natak effectively conveyed the message of maintaining cleanliness in public places, avoiding littering and ensuring proper disposal of waste. Through an engaging performance, the nukkad natak team highlighted collective participation and responsible civic behaviour can contribute towards making the city cleaner, healthier and greener.

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Member Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, along with Mayor Rampal Uppal and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer, who watched the nukkad natak and appreciated the initiative taken by the Municipal Corporation to spread awareness among the people. Addressing the gathering, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal called upon residents to actively participate in the cleanliness campaign and make cleanliness a shared responsibility.

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He said that a clean city not only improves the quality of life but also creates a healthier and more pleasant environment for everyone. MP also urged residents to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation in keeping streets, markets and public spaces clean. He emphasised the importance of proper waste disposal and active public participation for achieving the objective of a cleaner and greener Phagwara.

MP said that such awareness activities would continue as part of ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ to encourage citizens to adopt cleanliness as a way of life and contribute towards a cleaner, greener Phagwara.

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