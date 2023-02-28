Phagwara MC indifferent to civic issues: Ex-mayor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 27

Senior BJP leader and ex-Phagwara mayor Arun Khosla said today that several civic issues, including the sewage problem at a crematorium on Hoshiarpur Road, were not being resolved promptly by the Municipal Corporation.

He said the summer season was about to begin and the water pump that had been sanctioned for the last few years was not being installed in Onkar Nagar.