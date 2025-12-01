Phagwara MC intensifies stray dog management efforts with new ABC Centre

In response to reports published in The Tribune highlighting the stray dog menace, the Municipal Corporation Phagwara (MC) has taken proactive steps to address the growing stray dog population and ensure public safety by launching an intensified dog-catching campaign and inaugurating a modern Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre equipped with a dedicated dog-catching vehicle.

The initiative marks a significant advancement in the city’s commitment to humane and scientific stray dog management. Responding to persistent public concern and media appeals, the MC’s Health Wing initiated a large-scale dog-catching drive this week. The municipal team, supported by a specially designated van, captured five stray dogs from Chahal Nagar on Friday and seven more from Hargobind Nagar on Saturday evening. Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta confirmed that the drive will continue across all affected localities to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Under the new protocol, all captured dogs will undergo a five-day observation period, followed by sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, before being safely released at their original locations. This approach aligns with internationally recognised practices for effective and sustainable stray dog population management. A major highlight of the current initiative is the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Animal Birth Control Centre by Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. The facility is designed to streamline sterilisation, vaccination and post-operative care.

Residents have welcomed the MC’s renewed efforts, particularly at a time when dog-bite cases have been reported regularly in the sub-division’s civil and private hospitals. Medical facilities collectively handle 250–300 bite cases every month, with an average of 10–15 new cases daily. The MC’s enhanced intervention is expected to significantly curtail such incidents by stabilising the stray population.

The corporation’s ongoing operations also aim to reduce public apprehension, especially among senior citizens and morning walkers who have increasingly voiced concerns about stray dog packs in various neighbourhoods. The strengthened sterilisation programme is anticipated to lead to gradual but visible improvements in public safety.

The issue recently drew the attention of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, following a complaint highlighting the need for swift administrative action to safeguard citizens. The MC’s stepped-up measures come at an important time, signalling the administration’s dedication to resolving the situation through humane and effective strategies.

MC Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta has assured that the expanded sterilisation drive, regularised dog-catching operations and improved field-level monitoring will continue in the coming weeks. With the new ABC Centre now operational, the civic body is optimistic that Phagwara will soon witness measurable progress toward mitigating the stray dog menace and restoring public confidence.