Phagwara MC launches floral waste composting under Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao campaign

Continuing its Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao campaign launched earlier this month, the Municipal Corporation Phagwara, under the leadership of Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta (IAS), partnered with Thakur Dwara Prachin Shiv Mandir, Pakka Bagh, for a special cleanliness and public health awareness drive on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Anish Bansal, addressing the gathering, emphasised the vital role of community participation in maintaining hygiene and controlling preventable diseases. “Cleanliness begins at home and in our neighbourhoods. The responsibility lies with each one of us,” he said.

A key feature of the event was the inauguration of a compost stall at the temple premises, where floral offerings from religious rituals are now being converted into organic compost. This innovative initiative, which blends religious reverence with ecological responsibility, represents a significant advancement in urban waste management.

The flowers that once adorned the deities are now revitalising the soil, with compost produced entirely from the temple’s floral waste. “This initiative is not just eco-friendly but spiritually meaningful — turning sacred waste into ‘prasadam’ for the earth,” shared a participant.

The compost was distributed free of cost to residents during the event and will be available at nominal rates going forward. To facilitate access, the Municipal Corporation has established a dedicated compost counter at the temple.

The civic body has appealed to all religious institutions across the city to adopt this in-situ floral waste composting model, contributing to both cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The Mandir management committee — comprising Inderjit Kalra, Rajesh Sharma, Madhu Bhushan Kalia, Laxmi Kant Prabhakar and Parmod Jalota — expressed full support for the initiative and appreciated the innovative efforts of the Municipal Corporation.

The Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao campaign will continue throughout Phagwara until July 30, 2025, with further collaborative initiatives planned to promote sustainable cleanliness and enhance public health outcomes. Also present at the event were CSI Ajay Kumar, SI Namdev, IEC Coordinator Pooja, and sanitation workers Sunita and Asha.