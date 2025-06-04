Phagwara MC, LPU launch green urban drive

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability and urban renewal, the Municipal Corporation of Phagwara, in collaboration with Lovely Professional University (LPU), launched a city-wide plantation and beautification campaign on Monday.

The campaign was officially inaugurated at the MRF Plant site in Hadiabad, where local officials, students and community members joined hands to plant native tree species.

The initiative seeks to rehabilitate disused and unsanitary dump sites by converting them into vibrant green public spaces. According to municipal officials, the campaign is a key component of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the city’s ecological health and urban aesthetics.

Mayor Ram Pal Uppal inaugurated the event alongside Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta, Corporation Sanitation Officer Gurinder Singh, Forest Range Officer Harjit Singh, and representatives from LPU. The event also saw the participation of civic and police officials, volunteers, and local residents.

During the drive, tree species such as neem (Azadirachta indica), peepal (Ficus religiosa), and gulmohar (Delonix regia) were planted. Experts highlighted that these species were chosen for their resilience to the local climate and their ecological benefits, including air purification and the provision of shade.