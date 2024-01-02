Phagwara MC meets property tax collection target

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 1

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has said that the property tax branch of the municipal corporation (MC) had achieved its collection target of Rs 6 crore.

Talking to the media here today, Panchal said the Local Government Department had set a target of Rs 6 crore for the year 2023-24, while Rs 6.02 crore had been recovered so far. He said due to good performance of property tax branch, dues had been recovered from 9,240 units. He said Rs 3.31 crore was recovered as old dues and

Rs 2.71 crore were collected as the current year’s tax.

Amit Kalia, superintendent, MC property tax branch, said while checking bills of properties, officials appealed to them to deposit their dues. The MC Commissioner said the civic body had recovered Rs 54.36 lakh tax arrears from the Punjab Police and Rs 23.17 lakh from PRTC.

