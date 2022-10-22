Phagwara MC, NGO join hands over waste management

Phagwara, October 21
Joining hands with the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, an NGO today organised a campaign to make the masses aware of waste segregation.
MC Commissioner, who presided over the event, said the need of the hour was to sensitise people regarding the protection and preservation of environment. She also apprised people of the disposal of waste, its segregation at source, harmful effects of using plastic bags and others.
