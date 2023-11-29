Phagwara MC poll: State govt moves SC

Phagwara, November 28
After hearing a petition filed by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal on July 17 against the Punjab Government citing wrong delimitation process of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation (MC), the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) on October 25 had set aside new delimitation and cleared the way to hold civic body elections based on old delimitation of 2020.
Now the state government has knocked the door of the Supreme Court and filed a Special Leave Petition challenging the order of the High Court. The Supreme Court has fixed January 5 as the next date of hearing.
