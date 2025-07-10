DT
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara MC to hold camp for street vendors tomorrow

Phagwara MC to hold camp for street vendors tomorrow

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:51 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
To extend the benefits of government welfare schemes to urban street vendors, the Municipal Corporation will organise a special outreach and awareness camp on Friday (July 11), outside the State Bank of India branch in Hargobind Nagar. The camp, scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, is being held under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi and SVANidhi Se Samriddhi schemes, as part of the ongoing “Main Bhi Digital” campaign.

According to Municipal Commissioner Dr Akshita Gupta, the camp aims to provide registered street vendors and hawkers with access to collateral-free working capital loans, interest subsidies and cashback incentives for digital transactions under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Simultaneously, the event will facilitate the saturation of entitlements under the SVANidhi Se Samriddhi scheme by linking beneficiaries and their family members with various other Central and state welfare programmes.

The initiative also focuses on promoting digital inclusion by encouraging small vendors to adopt UPI and QR code-based payments. Officials from the Municipal Corporation, Department of Local Government, State Bank of India, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and other departments will be present to assist with real-time registration, documentation and verification.

