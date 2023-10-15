Phagwara: Minor girl goes missing, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Following a complaint lodged by Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Dharmkot Mohalla, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 363, 366A and 120B of the IPC against two persons - Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Gobindpura, and his accomplice Pawan Kumar of the same locality - on the charge of abducting the minor daughter of the complainant. Rakesh told the police that his daughter went to KMV School on September 20, but did not return. After searching her for several days, he lodged a complaint. He expressed doubts that Jatinder had abducted his daughter on the pretext of marrying her and his accomplice Pawan helped him in committing the crime. SP Gurpreet Singh said Pawan had been arrested, while Jatinder was still at large. OC

5 booked on theft charge

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a trader, Amit Gupta, a resident of Mehli Gate, the police have registered a case under Sections 457, 380, 120B and 34 of the IPC against five persons on the charge of stealing grocery items from a store in Old Grain Mandi, Phagwara. The suspects have been identified as Kuntal Duggal, a resident of Hadiabad, Laddi, a resident of Miherru village, Rohit and Luv, residents of Khatti village, and Raja of Mehli village. OC

Fake travel agents booked

Phagwara: Two fake travel agents have been booked on the charge of duping a man of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to the US. The suspects have been identified as Paramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh, residents of Rurrka Kalan village. The complainant, Balwinder Singh of Lakhpur village, told the police that neither the suspects send his son abroad nor return his money. The Rawalpindi police have registered a case. OC

Burglars strike at medical store

Phagwara: A medical store was reportedly burgled near Goal Chowk, Phagwara, on Friday night. Store owner Parmanand Rattu said the burglars entered the store after breaking open the shutters and took away Rs 32,000. The police have registered a case. OC

Theft reported from house

Phagwara: Thieves struck at a house at Chachoki village near Phagwara on Friday night. The suspects entered the house of Amarjit Singh after breaking open the locks. They took away Rs 60,000, five tolas of gold, four mobile phones and 10 pen drives from the house. The family members were away at the time of the incident. The police have registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC. OC

Mobike stolen, case registered

Phagwara: A motorcycle was found stolen from outside a shop in Hargobind Nagar locality here on Friday. Bike owner Surinder Rai, a resident of Gobindpura, told the police that he went to the shop after parking the bike. When he returned, he found the bike stolen. The police have registered a case.

