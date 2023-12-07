Phagwara: Miscreants assault man

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Four unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked a person near Lal Palace here late on Tuesday night. The assailants stopped him while he was returning home on his scooter. The victim, identified as Mandeep Kumar, suffered serious injuries. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. The suspects fled the spot after the incident. Personal enmity was said to be the reason behind the attack, the police said. Though the police have been informed about the incident, no case was registered yet. OC

Gold earrings snatched

Phagwara: Two unidentified scooter-borne miscreants snatched gold earrings from a woman in Chahal Nagar here on Tuesday. The suspects managed to flee after snatching the earrings. The police are yet to register a case in this regard. OC

Crushing begins at sugar mills

Phagwara: After passing through crucial days due to the farmers’ agitation, Golden Sandhar Sugar Mills, Phagwara, commenced sugarcane crushing operation for the season on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by Sant Pritam Singh Domeli Wale in the presence of mill chairman Rana Gurjit Singh, unit head Amrik Singh Buttar, AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan, former PPCC General Secretary Harjit Singh Parmar and philanthropist Kuldip Sardana. Mill manager Umesh Sharma said the mill was likely to receive and crush about 60 lakh quintals of sugarcane this season. Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan inaugurated the crushing operation at Nakodar Co-Operative Sugar Mill. The mill will crush around 19 lakh quintals of sugarcane this season. OC

Elderly man goes missing

Phagwara: A 68-year-old man, a resident of Chak Chela village, has been missing for the past 12 days. Investigating officer (IO) Govender Singh said the victim, Balvir Singh, went to Seche Wal village on November 24 to participate in a nagar kirtan, but did not return home. The IO said a missing report had been registered in this regard. OC

Biker hurt in road mishap

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified truck driver on charges of rash driving, endangering life, and mischief. In his complaint to the police, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Ghandran village, said he, along with his son Suraj Singh, was returning home on two-wheelers on the night of December 4. He said when they reached Bal Hukami village, his son’s bike collided with a truck, which was parked along the road without any indicators. He suffered serious injuries in the mishap. The truck driver managed to flee with his vehicle. Investigating officer Hans Raj said a case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the truck driver.

#Phagwara