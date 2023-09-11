Phagwara: Mobike stolen, case registered

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A motorcycle was stolen from outside the Bank of Maharashtra branch in Hargobind Nagar here on Saturday. Vehicle owner Harish Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra, resides in Professors’ Colony and works as an assistant manager in the bank. He went to the bank after parking the motorbike bearing registration number HR7Y6207. When he returned from work in the evening, he found the motorcycle missing. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Nakodar man ends his life

Phagwara: A Nakodar resident committed suicide on Saturday. Investigating officer (IO) Mandeep Singh said the deceased had been identified as Happy, a resident of Mohala Guru Nanak Pura, Nakodar. Mamta, mother of the deceased, told the police that her son ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance. The police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem examination. OC

Six booked for house trespass

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked six persons on the charge of ransacking a woman’s house. Investigating officer (IO) Sulinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kali, a resident of Toti village in Kapurthala, Seetu, a resident of Chandi Pur village in Moga, Bandi, Pamma, Mannu and Mand, all residents of Chak Bahmania village. Balvir Kaur, a resident of Chak Bahmania village, told the police that the suspects carrying weapons barged into her house on September 8. They ransacked the house and stole materials. A case under Sections 451, 457, 427 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man nabbed on theft charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing a scooter and other items from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Nangal Ambian village. Navdeep Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into her house on the night of September 3 and stole a scooter and other items. A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. The police recovered stolen scooter from his possession. OC

Nine booked for snatching

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked nine persons for snatching cash and a mobile phone from a shopkeeper. Investigating officer Lovleen Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi, a resident of Tahli village, Rattan Singh, a resident of Hussaina Bad village, and their seven unidentified accomplices. Jaskirat Singh, a resident of Tahli village, complained to the police that the suspects carrying weapons barged into his shop at Shankar Adda on September 8. They assaulted him and snatched Rs 12,000 and a mobile phone from him. A case under Sections 379-B, 323, 324, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered.

