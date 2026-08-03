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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara : MP, officials take stock of preparations for Ek Sham Shiv Ke Naam programme

Phagwara : MP, officials take stock of preparations for Ek Sham Shiv Ke Naam programme

68,002 women from general category get Rs 20.40 cr under Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana

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Phagwara, Updated At : 11:54 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Government has stepped up preparations for the grand devotional programme ‘Ek Sham Shiv Ke Naam’, scheduled to be held on August 12 at the playground of the School of Eminence in Phagwara.

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Ahead of the mega devotional event, Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Advisor to the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board Deepak Bali, Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora conducted a comprehensive inspection of the venue on Saturday, which will be attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. They instructed all departments to complete the necessary arrangements well in advance to ensure devotees and visitors experience a smooth and hassle-free event.

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Addressing officials during the inspection, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Advisor Deepak Bali emphasised the importance of seamless coordination among all departments to facilitate devotees and ensure the successful conduct of the programme. They also announced that renowned Bollywood devotional singer Kailash Kher will perform during the event, which is expected to attract a large gathering of devotees from across the region.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal directed all departments to complete their assigned responsibilities within the stipulated timeframe. SSP Gaurav Toora reviewed the security and traffic management plan, directing police officials to make elaborate arrangements for crowd control, law and order, parking management and smooth vehicular movement.

Later, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal participated in the district-level function organised in Phagwara to mark the release of the second instalment under the Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. Under the scheme, financial assistance amounting to Rs 36.33 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of 1,03,413 women beneficiaries across Kapurthala district through the DBT system.

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According to official figures, 68,002 women from the General category received Rs 20.40 crore, while 35,411 Scheduled Caste women received Rs 15.93 crore, ensuring transparent, hassle-free and timely disbursement of financial assistance.

Describing the initiative as a landmark step towards women’s economic empowerment, Dr Chabbewal said the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was fulfilling every promise and guarantee made to the people. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive welfare, the MP said no eligible woman would be left out of the scheme.

He directed the concerned departments, CDPOs, Supervisors, Anganwadi Workers and Mahila Satkar Sakhis to expedite the registration process and ensure it remains transparent, efficient and beneficiary-friendly, enabling every eligible woman to avail the benefits of the flagship welfare initiative.

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