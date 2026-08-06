Phagwara: MP Seechewal calls for action against river encroachments

Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal strongly raised the issue of protecting the country's rivers and natural water resources during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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He said that unless illegal encroachments on rivers, streams, seasonal rivulets, drains, lakes and other natural water bodies are removed without delay, the consequences would be disastrous for the environment, agriculture and future generations.

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He urged both the Central and State Governments to strictly implement the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and launch a concerted drive to free rivers and water bodies from illegal encroachments.

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Referring to Punjab, Sant Seechewal pointed out that illegal encroachments on several rivers, seasonal streams, drains and other natural water channels have severely hampered the drainage of floodwaters. This, he said, poses a serious threat to both human life and property while causing irreversible environmental degradation.