Phagwara Municipal Corporation employees to join statewide indefinite strike from May 11

The Municipal Corporation Employees Union, Phagwara, has announced an indefinite strike from May 11 in support of the ongoing agitation by employees of the Municipal Corporations and Municipal councils across Punjab.

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The union submitted written notices regarding the proposed strike to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s office and Deputy Mayor Vicky Sood. Union leaders said the decision was taken due to non-fulfilment of long-pending demands of employees.

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Addressing mediapersons, union chairman Deepak Sehajpal and union president Manjeet Kumar said the Municipal Employees Action Committee Punjab and Nagar Palika Sangathan Punjab had already launched an indefinite statewide strike from May 6 demanding regularisation of contractual employees, restoration of the old pension scheme, abolition of the contract system and enhancement of salaries.

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They said the Municipal Corporation Employees Union, Phagwara, along with the Safai Karamchari Union, Phagwara, had decided to join the agitation from May 11.

The union leaders stated that their key demands include ending the outsourcing and contract system and regularising computer operators, drivers, firemen, sewadars, mali-cum-watchmen, electricians and sanitation workers working in the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara. Other demands include implementation of pending promotions for Class III and IV employees, restoration of the old pension scheme, increase in salaries, release of pending dearness allowance and arrears, filling of vacant posts and timely completion of pending departmental inquiries.

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The employees have also sought timely payment of salaries and resolution of other service-related grievances.

The union warned that the strike would continue until all demands were accepted and held the Punjab Government and local administration responsible for any situation arising out of the agitation.

Among those present on the occasion were senior vice-president Harvinder Pal, vice-president Bahadur Singh, secretary Vinay Kumar, joint secretary Deepak Kumar, press secretary Sunil Chander, Harman Pal, treasurer Yogesh Kumar, Dharminder Kumar, besides advisors Ravinder Singh Negi, Baljeet Singh, Vipin Kumar, Babloo Raja and Deepak Sharma.