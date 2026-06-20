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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara needs independent ADC, says Bar Association VP

Phagwara needs independent ADC, says Bar Association VP

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:14 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Phagwara Bar Association Vice-President Advocate Rohit Sharma has urged the Punjab Government to appoint an independent Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) in Phagwara to ensure smooth administration and prevent delays in development works.

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Sharma said that in 2014, instead of granting district status to Phagwara, the government created the post of ADC, giving residents hope that their long-standing demand for a separate district would eventually be fulfilled. He claimed that at the time, public sentiment strongly favoured district status, but the government responded by creating an ADC post rather than upgrading Phagwara into a district.

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He stated that the decision did not fully meet the expectations of the people of Phagwara. At present, the MC Commissioner is also holding the additional charge of ADC, he said, adding that managing the responsibilities of both important positions simultaneously is a difficult task.

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Expressing concern over the arrangement, Sharma said that when one officer is burdened with the responsibilities of both offices, it becomes challenging to give adequate attention to all administrative matters.

He urged the Punjab Government to immediately post a regular and independent ADC in Phagwara if it is serious about promoting development, administrative efficiency and public welfare. According to Sharma, the appointment would help expedite revenue matters, development projects, public grievance redressal and other administrative work.

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