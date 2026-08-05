DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara: Park 0 wall collapses, residents flag safety concerns

Phagwara: Park 0 wall collapses, residents flag safety concerns

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:04 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panic gripped residents after a section of the outer boundary wall of Virinder Park, maintained by the Phagwara Municipal Corporation, suddenly collapsed on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to property were reported, but the incident has sparked serious concerns regarding the park’s safety and maintenance.

Advertisement

Following the incident, a delegation of the Virinder Park Welfare Association (regd), led by president Amarjeet Singh Basuta, secretary Davinder Kaushal and treasurer Raman Nehra, met Municipal Corporation Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer and submitted a memorandum seeking the immediate reconstruction of the damaged boundary wall.

Advertisement

The association urged the Municipal Corporation to undertake repair work without delay to prevent any untoward incident in future. The delegation also drew attention to several other civic and infrastructural issues within the park and sought their early resolution.

Advertisement

Office-bearers of the association said Virinder Park serves as an important recreational space for local residents, offering facilities for morning and evening walks, exercise and children’s activities. They expressed hope that the civic administration would address the matter on priority. MC Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer assured the delegation that the site would be inspected and necessary steps taken at the earliest to repair the wall and address other issues concerning the park.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts