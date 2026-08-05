Phagwara: Park 0 wall collapses, residents flag safety concerns

Panic gripped residents after a section of the outer boundary wall of Virinder Park, maintained by the Phagwara Municipal Corporation, suddenly collapsed on Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to property were reported, but the incident has sparked serious concerns regarding the park’s safety and maintenance.

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Following the incident, a delegation of the Virinder Park Welfare Association (regd), led by president Amarjeet Singh Basuta, secretary Davinder Kaushal and treasurer Raman Nehra, met Municipal Corporation Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer and submitted a memorandum seeking the immediate reconstruction of the damaged boundary wall.

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The association urged the Municipal Corporation to undertake repair work without delay to prevent any untoward incident in future. The delegation also drew attention to several other civic and infrastructural issues within the park and sought their early resolution.

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Office-bearers of the association said Virinder Park serves as an important recreational space for local residents, offering facilities for morning and evening walks, exercise and children’s activities. They expressed hope that the civic administration would address the matter on priority. MC Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer assured the delegation that the site would be inspected and necessary steps taken at the earliest to repair the wall and address other issues concerning the park.