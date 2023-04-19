Phagwara: Peddler held under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling opium. The police said 500-gm opium was recovered from Gurmail Singh, alias Bagga, a resident of Basti Jodhe Wal in Ludhiana. A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. oc

One nabbed for smuggling liquor

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person for smuggling liquor. The police said 24 bottles of liquor were seized from Raman Kumar of Gumtali village. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against him. He was later released on bail. oc

Couple arrested with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara: The police have arrested a villager and his wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and recovered 10 grams of heroin from their possession last night. The duo was identified as Varinder Singh and his wife Pinki, residents of village Shankar near Nakodar. The accused were nabbed at a check-point in village Zandiali near Phagwara. OC

Youth booked for kidnapping minor

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a local youth for kidnapping a minor. The police said the suspect had been identified as Navneet, a resident of Staff Wali Gali in Nakodar. Amarjit Singh filed a complaint with the police that the suspect kidnapped her minor. A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe is underway.