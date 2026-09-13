Phagwara players excel at National Kickboxing C’ship, win two silver medals

Players of Ring Beast Boxing Club, Phagwara, brought laurels to the city and Punjab by winning two silver medals at the Senior and Master National Kickboxing Championship-2026 held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from September 8 to 12.

According to club coach Prince Kaul, Jaskaran represented the Punjab team in the Under-45 kg point fighting event and put up an impressive performance to secure a silver medal at the national-level. Another club player, Bindian, also delivered a strong performance in the Under-50 kg kick light event and won a silver medal.

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Congratulating both players on their achievement, coach Prince Kaul praised their hard work, dedication and commitment. He said winning medals while representing Punjab at a national-level championship was a matter of pride for the club and the state.

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Kaul said the Ring Beast Boxing Club was committed to providing young athletes with quality training, proper guidance and opportunities to compete at higher levels. He expressed hope that more players from the club would go on to excel at the state, national and international-levels and bring further recognition to Punjab.

He also acknowledged the support extended by Principal Ranjit Gogna of School of Eminence, social worker Anita Som Prakash, Manish Kumar of Greenland, the parents of Jaskaran and Bindian and other supporters who encouraged and assisted the two athletes throughout their journey.

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Kaul said the two silver medals would not only be a proud achievement for the players and the club but would also serve as an inspiration for other young athletes associated with Ring Beast Boxing Club.